Llanelli: Family mourns ‘perfect baby girl’ Eva Maria after crash death
- Published
Parents have paid tribute to their "perfect baby girl, a gift from God", after she was killed in a car crash.
Six-month-old Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Friday.
In a statement, her parents Florin and Carmen said they were "distraught by our loss", with her mother previously speaking of her "indescribable pain".
Lucy Dyer, 23, from Llanelli, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
The crash happened at the Heol Goffa crossroads, in Llanelli, at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
Eva's parents, who originate from Romania but now live in Llanelli, said in a statement issued in both English and Romanian: "She was our miracle, our perfect baby girl, a gift from God. She will always be in our hearts.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family.
"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so."
At Llanelli magistrates' court on 11 October, Ms Dyer, of Heulwen Terrace, Llanelli, was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 12 November.