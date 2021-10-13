M4 closed westbound after two-vehicle crash
The M4 motorway has been closed westbound after a crash.
It happened at about 06:50 BST, with the carriageway between junction 34 Miskin and junction 35 Pencoed, Bridgend county, affected.
Police said a car and a light goods vehicle were involved, with no serious injuries.
South Wales Fire and Rescue officers also attended followed reports of an overturned car, but nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.
Traffic Wales images show traffic queuing leading up to the scene, with diversions put in place.