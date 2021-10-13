Cardiff train fall: Conductor not on platform when man fell
- Published
A train guard has said he did not step on to a platform to watch doors closing before a man fell between the train and platform at a Cardiff station.
Rail conductor Nigel Lawless, 56, from Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is on trial, accused of endangering the safety of a person on the railway.
Gavin Davies suffered minor injuries when he fell and the train moved off at Radyr Station in July 2019.
Mr Lawless denies the charge in a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Mr Lawless, who had more than 25 years of experience as a train guard, told the court he was not complacent when he failed to follow safety regulations in the Transport for Wales rulebook, saying it was "common practice" to adapt the code as guards saw fit.
The regulations stated a guard should be on the platform, observing the passenger doors as they close, before getting back on the train and signalling for the train to move.
CCTV showed Mr Lawless remaining on the train and closing all the doors simultaneously as Mr Davies, who was intoxicated, tried to leave through the closing doors and fell down the gap between the platform and the train.
The footage also showed passengers racing to his aid and banging on the driver's window to stop.
Mr Lawless said the train had already stopped after travelling a few feet before he had time to react.
When asked if he would have seen Mr Davies fall if he had been on the platform, Mr Lawless said that was "debatable" as he needed to observe carriage doors in two directions and look at a signal indicator.
Mr Lawless said it was the hottest day of the year and his concentration may have been affected, but added he carried out a "dynamic risk assessment" and he "honestly thought I'd followed procedures".
The trial continues.