Climate change: Demolition to start on Wales' most polluted street
- Published
Demolition of a block of houses on Wales' most polluted street will begin later.
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels on Hafodyrynys Road, near Crumlin, Caerphilly county, have been the highest in the UK outside central London.
Caerphilly council bought the 23 homes under a compulsory purchase order.
The work was due to begin in May but the council said it had to be postponed twice due to the pandemic.
The site has been prepared for demolition to start after gas supplies were removed.
Hafodyrynys Road was named the UK's most polluted street outside central London in 2016 due to recorded nitrogen dioxide levels.
Pollution gets trapped between the houses and trees opposite from vehicles travelling between Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly county.
The compulsory purchase of these properties at 50% above the market rate was agreed by the council's cabinet in 2019.