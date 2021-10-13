Gwent Police: Paul Chadwick admits inappropriate relationships
- Published
A former police officer who had inappropriate relationships with women he met while working has admitted two charges of misconduct in public office.
Paul Chadwick, 51, served as a constable with Gwent Police until he retired in June.
Newport Crown Court heard he met both women carrying out his duties in 2020.
He was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned sentencing, saying there were "unusual circumstances" surrounding the case.
Chadwick was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 13 December.