Stagecoach bus drivers set for strike over pay dispute
Drivers for the largest bus operator in the UK will strike for three weeks due to a dispute over pay.
Staff at Stagecoach's Cwmbran, Brynmawr and Blackwood depots are set to take action throughout October and November.
Unite Wales said members deserved "fair pay" of £10.50 per hour and would now strike after two rounds of "failed" talks with conciliation service Acas.
Stagecoach said staff deserved a pay rise and had "left no stone unturned in an effort to reach a settlement".
Unite claimed Stagecoach maintained that cuts to sick pay and paid breaks would be required to achieve even £10.10 per hour.
The dates Stagecoach drivers in the three depots will strike are:
- From 02:00 BST on 19 October to 26 October
- From 02:00 on 29 October to 31 October
- From 02:00 on 1 November to 10 November
- From 02:00 on 12 November to 13 November
Unite regional officer Alan McCarthy said: "The message [from Stagecoach] was: 'We think you deserve it, but we don't want to shoulder the cost'."
He added that the requested rate of pay was reasonable, given how essential workers have been in delivering services throughout the pandemic.
Stagecoach South Wales said it had already been able to give staff a "good pay rise" at other bus depots and was committed to reaching a settlement with Unite members.
"It is very disappointing that our positive and flexible approach at the talks at Acas over many hours has not been mirrored by regional representatives of Unite," it said.
"Our priority has been to try to reach an agreement that delivers a sustainable pay rise for our people right now, recognising their commitment throughout the pandemic.
"It also ensures the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities in what is a very challenging time."