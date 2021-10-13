BBC News

Builth Wells fire: Flats to be demolished over safety fears

Published
Image caption, Firefighters tackled the blaze at a block of flats in the early hours on 3 October

A block of flats which was damaged in a fire will be demolished over safety concerns, police have said.

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and was bailed following the fire on Lion Lane in Builth Wells, Powys, on 3 October.

Dyfed-Powys Police and fire officers are carrying out a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Officers said an assessment showed the building was structurally unsafe.

A cordon will remain in place around the building for a number of weeks to allow specialist contractors to safely demolish it.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.