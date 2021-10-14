Covid: 'Can't rule out' suspending NHS services - minister
The health minister "can't rule out" routine services being suspended during the winter months.
Eluned Morgan said staffing pressures could force some health boards "to look at how they're giving their services".
The boss of NHS Wales Andrew Goodall said it faces its "most challenging period" as it tries to catch up with a backlog of planned treatments.
Measures also remain in place in hospitals to stop the spread of Covid.
"We're very keen to see health boards try and do as much routine work as possible but I can't make any promises when we still don't know what we're going to face this winter," Ms Morgan told the BBC's Wales Live programme.
The first wave of the pandemic saw surgeries cancelled to help free up beds, and while the third wave has brought fewer Covid patients, they still add to pressures.
On Tuesday, the daily average of patients with confirmed Covid was 432 - the highest figure this month so far, although well below numbers seen in previous waves.
Scientific modelling for the Welsh Government suggests we are heading for a peak in the next few weeks in terms of Covid hospital cases although a new report said the "exact turning point is not clear".
Ms Morgan was also asked about restructuring of vascular services at Betsi Cadwaladr and said she would be holding the health board's "feet to the fire" to get better outcomes.
Esyllt Calley from Llanllyfni, Gwynedd, is adamant that removing specialist services from her local hospital in Bangor has been detrimental to patients like her husband, Pete.
Since 2019, people from around north Wales have had to travel to access a centralised vascular service in Bodelwyddan.
Pete, 51, is awaiting an operation to amputate his second leg because of complications originating from diabetes he has lived with for 22 years, with his wife saying "I lost the man I married".
"I've spoken to people that are very disappointed about the restructure that's happened in north Wales and I've spoken to the health board about the restructure and we are expecting better outcomes," the health minister said.
The health board says it remains "committed to providing a stable, high quality vascular service for north Wales".