Llanelli: CCTV appeal after six-month-old baby dies in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for CCTV or doorbell camera footage following the death of a six-month-old baby in a crash in a crash.
Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 8 October.
The crash involved a blue 3 series BMW and a blue Vauxhall Vectra at the Heol Goffa crossroads at about 21:00 BST.
Lucy Dyer, 23, from Llanelli, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for motorists, Llanelli residents and businesses to come forward if they have footage from Eastgate carpark, Andrew Street, and Corporation Avenue by the fire station.