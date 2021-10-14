BBC News

Llanelli: CCTV appeal after six-month-old baby dies in crash

Image source, Family photo
Image caption, Eva Maria Nichifor's parents described her as their "miracle"

Police are appealing for CCTV or doorbell camera footage following the death of a six-month-old baby in a crash in a crash.

Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 8 October.

The crash involved a blue 3 series BMW and a blue Vauxhall Vectra at the Heol Goffa crossroads at about 21:00 BST.

Lucy Dyer, 23, from Llanelli, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for motorists, Llanelli residents and businesses to come forward if they have footage from Eastgate carpark, Andrew Street, and Corporation Avenue by the fire station.

Image source, Google
Image caption, The crash happened at Heol Goffa crossroads in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

