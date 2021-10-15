Deeside: New toilet paper factory could create 460 jobs
A new factory making toilet paper, tissues and kitchen roll could create up to 460 new jobs.
Italian-based manufacturer ICT is planning to build a new paper mill on the Deeside Industrial estate, in Flintshire.
The company has asked for the public's views on the move ahead of submitting a planning application.
ICT announced initial plans in May - with 229 jobs created at first when the base is set up.
The aim is to build in three final phases, with the final of these only going ahead if there is enough market demand for the products.
It is being backed by a £5m Welsh government grant to open its first UK mill.
ICT, which began life in the Italian city of Lucca in 1978, describes itself as an international company with a turnover of more than 840m Euros and a combine workforce of 1,689.