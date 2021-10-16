Llanddwyn Island: Archaeologists unearth building remains
By Neil Prior
BBC News
- Published
Llanddwyn Island off Anglesey is probably best known to many as the setting for Demi Moore's 2006 horror film Half Light.
Though the small tidal island, which can be reached by 4x4 vehicles at low tide, could hold more secrets than even Hollywood could have dreamt of.
In 2011, archaeologists excavated the nave of St Dwynwen's, a ruined medieval church on the island.
Archaeologists believe this, and similar tiny isles off Anglesey, could be time capsules of pre-invasion Wales.
They returned this month and have uncovered the remains of several buildings beneath the ruin, including what may have been a medieval priory.
Archaeologist Dr George Nash and SLR Consulting were able to return to the island following permission from Cadw, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Isle of Anglesey County Council.
Dr Nash, who made the discovery along with geophysicists Les Dodd and Phil Dell, said the priory was probably converted into a parish church some time after Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries during the late 1530s.
"The geophysical survey, undertaken in early October, shows the possible remains of a medieval priory building, L-shaped in plan, constructed against a rock outcrop which provided protection from prevailing Irish Sea storms," said Dr Nash.
"The earliest remains probably date from the 14th Century, but are much more in keeping with pre-English Welsh ecclesiastical architecture."
While Edward I's conquest of Wales between 1277 and 1283 reached as far as Beaumaris Castle on Anglesey, the English invasion force and their cultural influences never spread to these outlying islands.
Invading forces
"What we've found on Llanddwyn is consistent with other island sites we've investigated previously," he said.
"When there was no financial or military advantage by Edward's invading forces to push further into Ynys Môn, outlying communities such as those inhabiting Llanddwyn were allowed to get on with their lives, providing archaeological evidence which has been largely lost on the mainland."
Above ground and visible to see by all, are the remains of a 15th or 16th Century church dedicated to St Dwynwen, the patron saint of Welsh lovers.
Nearby there are two stone crosses of pre-English style.
As early as 1742, reports indicate the church was already in ruins, and archaeological evidence suggests that much of its stone was probably plundered in order to build the two lighthouses on the island.
It may also have gone towards the construction of the pilot cottages, boat sheds, and a large sea wall.
To the north of St Dwynwen's are fields that were farmed by a small community of crofting families between the 18th and early 20th centuries.
"The scale of the agricultural operation does suggest that there must have been a relatively sizable population on the island, probably as many as four or five families, many of whom were also involved in the upkeep and running of the two lighthouses and piloting boats," he said.
The last residents of Llanddwyn left the island during the early part of the 20th century for a more stable and comfortable life on the mainland.
The lighthouse, constructed in 1824 and later enlarged in 1846 was officially in use until the 1970s, although by this time it had long been an unmanned, automated structure.