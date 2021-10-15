David Brooks: Cancer diagnosis prompts messages of support
Young people who have experienced living with cancer have been sending words of encouragement to footballer David Brooks after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Wales and Bournemouth midfielder Brooks, 24, said his prognosis was good and he is starting treatment next week.
Eleri Reece-Jones, 22, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in February.
"The word cancer is massive and it changes your life the moment you hear it," she said.
The student from from Rhuallt, in Denbighshire, was diagnosed after finding a lump on her neck.
Ms Reece-Jones has had chemotherapy and is now on immunotherapy as she waits for a stem cell transplant.
'Just a chapter'
"In your early 20s you don't expect to be dealing with cancer," she said.
"It is just taking things day by day... I've always found if I focus on the good days when I feel good it has helped me get through it.
"Processing it is really hard because the minute you've processed the fact you have cancer you have to start processing that you need chemo, lose your hair and there's one thing after another... you have to look after yourself."
She said it was important to remember it would not last forever.
"Most people do come out of it the other side and it just becomes something in the past, it's about remembering it is just a chapter in your life," Ms Reece-Jones added.
The Cardiff University medical school student, currently completing a sports science degree at Bangor University, has been sharing her story on the TikTok social media platform and her videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times.
'Stronger than you know'
Grace Parry, from Mold, in Flintshire, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2019 after losing weight and suffering night sweats before finding a lump on her neck.
She was given the all-clear in August.
"It's harder than you think it is going to be, but you're stronger than you know at the same time," she said.
She said nurses, doctors, family and friends got her through, as well as accessing all the available information.
She said planning things to look forward to after treatment also really helped her stay positive.
Rachel Driver works for Young Lives vs Cancer, a charity that aims to help children and young adults aged 25 and under, and their families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.
She said: "It's unfair getting a cancer diagnosis, it's tough.
"It's just taking things a step at a time, not thinking too far ahead and getting as much support as you can."
She said people should get their information from reliable organisations, adding: "Don't go looking around the whole of the internet, that can be a bit scary at times... it's important you get the right information."
What is Hodgkin lymphoma?
Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, an important part of the immune system.
The most common symptom of Hodgkin lymphoma is a painless swelling in a lymph node, usually in the neck, armpit or groin.
It can develop at any age, but it mostly affects young adults in their early 20s and older adults over the age of 70. Slightly more men than women are affected.
About 2,100 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the UK each year.
Hodgkin lymphoma is a relatively aggressive cancer and can quickly spread through the body. Despite this, it is also one of the most easily treated types of cancer.
The main treatments used are chemotherapy, followed by radiotherapy or chemotherapy alone. Surgery is not generally used as a treatment for the condition.
Overall, about 85% of people with Hodgkin lymphoma live for at least five years, and most of these will be cured.
However, there is a risk of long-term problems after treatment, including infertility and an increased risk of developing another type of cancer in the future.