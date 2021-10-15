Covid test lab errors affect up to 4,000 in Wales
- Published
About 4,000 people in Wales may have been wrongly told their Covid-19 tests were negative because of errors at a private laboratory.
An investigation found about 43,000 results from England and Wales have been affected by issues at the facility in Wolverhampton.
In a statement, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said most wrong results were in the Gwent and Cwm Taf Morgannwg areas.
Some who received negative results will be asked to retest.
The incorrect PCR test results were given between 8 September and 12 October.
Ms Morgan said the Welsh government was made aware last week of reports that a higher than expected number of positive lateral flow tests were resulting in negative PCR tests.
Most of the affected tests came from the south west of England.
A testing facility in Newport, which processes the majority of Welsh samples, was not affected, Ms Morgan added.
Ms Morgan said anyone who received a negative result from the laboratory after 4 October will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to take another test.
Close contacts who are symptomatic will also be advised to self-isolate and take a PCR test.
She said: "My immediate concern is the information and support for the Welsh residents impacted and I have asked Public Health Wales to provide additional support and advice to the affected health boards in addition to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) communications.
"They will also be assessing the potential impact of this incident on the case rates and epidemiology reports for Wales."