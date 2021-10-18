Covid and Brexit among challenges for Wales' economy, says minister
Wales needs to stop skilled workers leaving the country and help businesses facing a "volatile recovery", the economy minister will announce later.
Vaughan Gething will outline his vision amid challenges from Covid, Brexit and a decreasing working population.
He wants to stop young people leaving and make it place where they "feel confident about planning their future".
He told the BBC's Politics Wales it was "Wales versus the rest of the UK".
"We've got to look again at how we look at Wales continuing to shift to become a higher skilled and higher wage economy," he said.
"That's a big challenge - that's the story of devolution in many ways - a picture of Wales versus the rest of the UK."
Businesses, trade unions and local government leaders have been invited to the economic summit on Monday, at Transport for Wales' new headquarters in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
In setting out his vision, Mr Gething plans to offer "as much certainty as possible" for businesses.
He will promise a new era of partnership to strengthen regional economic development, a delivery plan to back the "everyday economy" and support for workers in a fast-changing economy.
But his plan faces challenges posed by Covid, Brexit and the long-term decline of working age people.
The proportion of the population aged 16 to 64 in Wales has been decreasing year-on-year since mid-2008 and could be just 58% of the population by 2043, according to government figures.
Mr Gething's approach will be geared towards "creating an economy where more young people feel confident about planning their future in Wales, thus supporting job creation and more dynamic local economies".
The Welsh government is expected to say the UK government should be "honouring promises made on EU successor funds, backing major renewables such as tidal energy and investing in Welsh research and development".
Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Gething said: "As we face the headwinds of Brexit, I am determined that our credible plans will offer as much certainty as possible to help businesses plan ahead."
He said his plan would include "a new era of partnership for stronger regions, a young person's guarantee, a plan to back our everyday economy and collaboration with world-leading, advanced manufacturing".
