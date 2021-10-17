Tŷ Llywelyn: Mental health unit death investigated
- Published
An investigation has been launched after the death of a patient at a mental health unit in Conwy.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board confirmed the death happened at the Tŷ Llewelyn medium secure unit.
Tŷ Llywelyn is a 25-bed unit on the Bryn y Neuadd Hospital site, Llanfairfechan.
The health board said it would not comment further while investigations are carried out.
Iain Wilkie, director of mental health and learning disability services, said: "I can confirm that, sadly, there has been a death at Tŷ Llywelyn which is being investigated in line with health board procedures.
"We will not be providing any further information at this stage."