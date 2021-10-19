Emiliano Sala: Man acted 'dangerously' in organising Sala flight
A man acted "recklessly and dangerously" when he organised a flight carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, a court has heard.
David Henderson, 67, of Main Street, Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, enlisted a pilot who was neither qualified or competent, said prosecutor Martin Goudie.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died in the crash in January 2019.
Mr Henderson denies endangering the safety of an aircraft.
Mr Henderson was scheduled to pilot the flights which took Sala, 28, from Cardiff to Nantes and back again, but could not, as he was on holiday in Paris with his wife, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Instead, he asked Mr Ibbotson, who he knew, to pilot the flights, despite him not having a commercial licence, Mr Goudie said.
The court was told that Mr Ibbotson was not competent to fly in the poor weather which Mr Henderson knew had been forecast.
He added Mr Henderson "ignored certain requirements" and that the organised flights were "not operated and organised out of a love for Emiliano Sala or Cardiff City Football Club", but for his business interests.
The second flight in the single-engine Piper Malibu came down in the English Channel on 21 January.
Sala's body was recovered, but Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowley, Lincolnshire, has never been found.