Aberdare murder probe: Keyron Curtis 'had heart of gold'
Family of a father-to-be who died following an assault have described him as having "a heart of gold".
The incident happened outside the Colliers Arms in Penywaun, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 01:10 BST, on Sunday.
Keyron Curtis, from Cwmdare, "was to become a father in a few weeks and would have been a great dad," his family said in a statement.
A 24-year-old man from Penywaun has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Curtis's family said: "Keyron was a friendly, easy-going family boy with a heart of gold. He was loved by us all, and always put other people before himself.
"He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends".