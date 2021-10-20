BBC News

Aberdare murder probe: Keyron Curtis 'had heart of gold'

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption, The fatal assault happened outside a pub in Penywaun in the early hours of Sudnay morning

Family of a father-to-be who died following an assault have described him as having "a heart of gold".

The incident happened outside the Colliers Arms in Penywaun, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 01:10 BST, on Sunday.

Keyron Curtis, from Cwmdare, "was to become a father in a few weeks and would have been a great dad," his family said in a statement.

A 24-year-old man from Penywaun has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Curtis's family said: "Keyron was a friendly, easy-going family boy with a heart of gold. He was loved by us all, and always put other people before himself.

"He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends".

Image source, Google
Image caption, South Wales Police officers were called to the Colliers Arms in Penywaun in the early hours of Sunday

