Wrexham heart stabbing: Christopher Keenan jailed for 15 years
A 20-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years after admitting stabbing a teenager through the heart.
The 18-year-old suffered three cardiac arrests at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and nearly died following the attack.
Christopher Keenan, of Bryn Offa, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to robbing a boy, 15, of an iPhone in August, wounding the 18-year-old, and having a kitchen knife on a public footpath.
The judge said the teen was only saved by the "fantastic skills" of A&E staff.
Keenan will serve 10 years behind bars and be on licence for eight years, Judge David Hale told Mold Crown Court.