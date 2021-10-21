Welsh lamb: Concern NZ trade deal could make it unviable
- Published
Welsh farming could become "economically unviable" as "floodgates for imports" are opened, said NFU Cymru's president, John Davies.
Mr. Davies was reacting to a trade deal agreed between the UK and New Zealand.
The UK government said it would cut red tape and end tariffs on exports.
However, Mr Davies thinks it has "the potential to seriously threaten Welsh farming" by making it easier for New Zealand to sell lamb in the UK, with little benefit in return.
"It leaves me particularly worried about the cumulative impacts successive trade deals will have on Wales' farmers, as slowly but surely the floodgates are thrown open to imports from all over the world," he said.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds described the deal, as well as others in the pipeline, as a "hammer blow" for the farming industry.
"Small and local family-owned farms will be the worst hit by this deal, unable to compete with large farming corporations present in both New Zealand and Australia," she said.
Ms Dodds fears it could have a "lasting impact on the Welsh economy and rural life".
"The benefits of this deal, alongside that of the Australian deal do not even begin to cover the lost trade revenue caused by Brexit, with the lost trade between the UK and Ireland in the last six months eclipsing that of the supposed benefits of the Australia trade deal over the next 15 years," she added.
Asked by Plaid Cymru's Ceredigion MP Ben Lake in the House of Commons what benefits it would give to farmers in his area, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it provided an opportunity to "reach-out and build new relationships".
'Opportunities'
International Trade Secretary Ms Trevelyan added that it "affords opportunities in both directions for great sharing of produce" and British farmers should not be worried.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the deal will cut costs for exporters and open up New Zealand's job market to UK professionals.
Trade body Meat Promotion Wales said it wants "a level playing field".
Chief executive Gwyn Howells said: "As expected, the generous outline trade agreement with Australia has set a precedent for other countries to demand similar unrestricted access to the UK market."
He said Wales does not fear trade, saying its "high quality red meat can compete with any in the world", but added: "Such generous free trade agreements threaten to distort the market."
Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said once details of the agreement are available, the Welsh government will publish a report on its potential impact on Wales and its views.