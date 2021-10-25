BBC News

Llanelli ex-soldier Taser death inquest jury discharged

Published
Image caption, In 2007, Spencer Beynon spoke to BBC Wales about his experiences in Iraq

A jury has failed to reach a conclusion over the death of an ex-soldier who was Tasered by police.

Spencer Beynon, 43, a former platoon sergeant from Llanelli, died on 14 June 2016 after officers were called over concerns about his behaviour.

Mr Beynon was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

A coroner discharged the jury after it could not agree on the cause of his death and a new inquest will be held.

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett had told jury members the two verdicts open to them were suicide or misadventure, giving them the option of a majority verdict.

However, after deliberations, they were unable to agree and were discharged.

A date for the new inquest will now be arranged.

Related Topics

More on this story