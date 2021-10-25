Llanelli ex-soldier Taser death inquest jury discharged
- Published
A jury has failed to reach a conclusion over the death of an ex-soldier who was Tasered by police.
Spencer Beynon, 43, a former platoon sergeant from Llanelli, died on 14 June 2016 after officers were called over concerns about his behaviour.
Mr Beynon was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.
A coroner discharged the jury after it could not agree on the cause of his death and a new inquest will be held.
Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett had told jury members the two verdicts open to them were suicide or misadventure, giving them the option of a majority verdict.
However, after deliberations, they were unable to agree and were discharged.
A date for the new inquest will now be arranged.