Farmer crushed to death by Aga cooker, inquest hears
A 78-year-old farmer died whilst trying to move a 470 kilogram stove, an inquest has heard.
Anthony Rees was moving the Aga cooker at his home in Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, near Ruthin, when it fell and crushed him in June.
His wife Elizabeth Rees said she asked him to wait until their son could help but "he wanted to get the job done".
She said medication he was taking for cancer may have influenced his actions.
"The medication may have contributed to the accident...it was out of character," said Mrs Rees.
The former deep sea diver, who turned to farming after retiring as a marine operations manager, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer last April.
In a statement from Mrs Rees, read out at the inquest in Ruthin, she described how her husband had built a four-wheeled trolley to move the 470kg (74 st) stove in June.
She said she told him to wait until their son Daniel could come to help but he moved it on his own.
"I couldn't understand why he had been so keen to go ahead," Mrs Rees said.
The cooker toppled over, pinning Mr Rees to the ground and she was unable to free him.
After dialling 999 she called a neighbour, David Heller, who managed to move the cooker while she freed her husband.
Paramedics and doctors carried out CPR but he was declared dead at the scene, and the cause of death was given as crush injuries to the chest.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of misadventure.