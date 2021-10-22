Covid: Lockdowns will not help Welsh NHS, says ex-health boss
- Published
Covid lockdown restrictions should not be brought back to help NHS Wales deal with winter pressures, a former health boss has said.
Dr Roland Salmon, former director of communicable diseases for Public Health Wales, said he believed such rules were only "at best marginally" beneficial.
He said efforts should be re-doubled to vaccinate those most at risk.
Wales' health minister has said further Covid rules before Christmas are "unlikely" at the moment.
It comes as the Welsh NHS records its worst performance figures ever ahead of a difficult winter.
NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall said the system was running "at the hottest we've seen" due to Covid.
The Covid case rate in Wales is currently 651.9 per 100,000 people - and for a month it has been higher than any other UK nation.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Dr Salmon said he was "certainly concerned about the pressure on the NHS" with staff shortages, high bed occupancy and Covid.
"However, one of my abiding hopes is that this doesn't lead to a re-imposition of wider social restrictions," he said.
"It doesn't seem to me that they actually worked the first time or at best marginally in the short term."
He argued such restrictions "cost a lot", not only financially but in terms of mental illness, domestic abuse, addiction, and delays to health treatment.
"I feel that there have to be other approaches to this," he added.
Dr Salmon said it would be more efficient for people working in vaccination centres to try to prioritise vaccinating those over 60, or clinically at-risk groups who have not yet had their second Covid jab, rather than chasing younger people to get jabbed.
"It would be a much better use of our vaccinators time to try and find and persuade these people to accept the vaccination, than chasing a lot of younger people, particularly 12 to 15-year-olds," he said.
Between 92.4% and 96.3% of those in age groups over 60 in Wales have received two doses of vaccine.
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has pleaded with the Welsh public to "play their part" in keeping the virus at bay.
"As the head of the NHS has said, it's going to be the toughest winter ever in the history of the NHS," she said.