Covid: PCR test not needed for fully vaccinated travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from 31 October will no longer have to take a PCR test.
Instead, they'll be able to take a lateral flow test (LFT) within two days of their arrival.
The change will bring Wales into line with the rest of the UK, although the rules in England will come into force a week earlier.
But Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she remained "concerned" about the UK government's approach.
LFTs can be fully carried out at home and are cheaper than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are processed in laboratories.
If people have a positive LFT on their return from travelling overseas, they will be required to isolate for 10 days and take a follow-up PCR test.
The rules will apply to fully vaccinated travellers returning from countries that are not on the so-called red list.
People will continue to have the option of booking and taking a PCR test as the required day two test.
'We're unhappy'
Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan said: "I think it's really important that I start by saying we are encouraging people not to travel abroad, while we're in a situation where there is a risk of importing a new variant that could cause havoc in our country.
"We're unhappy, frankly, with the situation that's happening in England, but the reality is we have an open border and most people who do travel abroad travel through English airports. So for us to have a different system would be extremely difficult.
"So the reason why lateral flow tests are coming in later in Wales compared to England is because the communication issues that we have had with the UK government."
'This is not ideal'
In a statement to Members of the Senedd (MSs) on Friday, Ms Morgan said the Welsh government was unable to introduce the changes at the same time as the UK government - and in time for the half term holiday - "as we have not received sufficient or timely information from the UK government on how these changes will operate in practice".
"This is not ideal. However, despite the differences for a short period, Welsh residents wishing to travel will be able to do so.
"The only difference from English residents will be that up until the 31 October Welsh residents will need to continue to book a day-two PCR test."
Ms Morgan added the Welsh government "remained concerned" about the UK's government's approach and "the speed at which it is opening international travel", and that she had written to the UK Department of Health and Social Care requesting further assurances.