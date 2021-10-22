Logan Mwangi: Boy in court charged with murdering five-year-old
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a five-year-old child who was found dead in a river.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July.
The teenage defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday.
He was remanded into the care of the local authority ahead of a plea hearing in November.
Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 30, from Sarn, and Logan's stepfather John Cole, 39, also from Sarn, have also been charged with murder.
Following Logan's death, residents left floral tributes, teddies and cards near the part of the river where he was found.
Logan's classmates have described him as a happy boy who liked Spiderman and playing hide and seek.
His friends were "heartbroken" by his death.