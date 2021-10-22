Caernarfon: Child abduction bid report investigated
Police are investigating reports of the attempted abduction of a child by someone in a white van.
It happened on Ffordd Eryri, in the Hendre area of Caernarfon, after the vehicle pulled up alongside three children at 19:15 BST on Thursday.
One of them was told to get in the van, according to North Wales Police.
Officers said it is not linked to a similar report from Bangor, also in Gwynedd, on Thursday morning, where those involved have been identified.
"We'd like to reassure the community that incidents like this are very rare and we have a dedicated team of detectives working to establish the circumstances today," said Det Insp Andrew Gibson.
Police said they were "aware of local concerns on social media" and they appealed for witnesses.