South Wales Police probe reports of spiking by injection
- Published
Reports of people being spiked by injection are being investigated by police in Wales.
South Wales Police said it had been contacted about a "small number" of alleged spiking cases involving needles.
The force said it had contacted pubs and clubs to alert them about the reports.
It said it had, in the past, trained staff at city centre licensed premises to help them keep people safe.
"We regularly see examples of where this training has paid off," the force said.
"In addition, we are working with licensed premises to alert them to spiking methods that have been reported in other areas of the UK, and asking them to be extra vigilant at this time."
Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces for an update following a number of cases of women reporting being spiked by needles in nightclubs.
In Nottingham two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into spiking incidents.
A boycott of clubs in some cities, including Cardiff, will take place on 29 October.