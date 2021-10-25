Covid: Concern at people behaving as if pandemic is over
- Published
Some people behaving as if the Covid pandemic is over by ignoring Wales' face mask laws and not social distancing is worrying health chiefs.
Wales' case rate is at a record high 716.9 cases per 100,000 people - the highest of all the UK nations.
It has led ministers to look at extending the use of Covid passes for a wider range of venues.
But while Wales' chief medical officer thinks it may be a marginal help, he said the public should do their bit.
"A very significant proportion of the Welsh population is still behaving with extreme caution and realises that we are not out of the woods with this yet, but there is a sense other places that it is all over," Dr Frank Atherton told BBC Wales Breakfast.
"When we see people not using face coverings, even though it's a legal requirement to do so, that worries me.
"When we see people crowding into taxis - as I saw down in Cardiff Bay last night - without face coverings and not being challenged, that worries me.
"When I see leisure centres which are overcrowded and people not social distancing, that really worries me.
"This is how the virus is spreading and, unless we can, as a society, organise ourselves in a way that we follow the guidance that we know will stop transmission of the virus, then unfortunately some of those more draconian measures and the legislative requirements may have to be brought back in. But that's for ministers."
Compulsory NHS Covid passes were introduced this month for people to legally attend big events or nightclubs in Wales.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government would be "thinking about" extending to other venues, such as cafes, bars and restaurants, because they were "hugely" concerned about the high levels of Covid-19.
Dr Atherton said the move "may have some marginal benefits" but added the public could help the situation.
"As a community we need to continue to use those things that we know keep us safe - face coverings, hand sanitisation, and social distancing.
"From a government's point of view and the NHS point of view, getting booster doses into the people as quickly as possible is really important."
Dr Richard Pugh, intensive care consultant at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, and chairman of the Welsh Intensive Care Society, agreed people needed reminding the pandemic has not gone away.
"It certainly hasn't from a hospital perspective, from a critical care perspective, it's not gone away at all," he said.
"It feels relentless at the moment - the stress on our healthcare system and heading into what inevitably is going be a very difficult winter ahead of us.
"This is going to have an impact on all of us, and not necessarily strictly related to Covid, this will have implications for access to healthcare across the system."
Covid passes show people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test, are fully vaccinated against Covid or have had confirmation of a positive test within the last six months which has been followed by the appropriate period of isolation. They are currently compulsory for over-18s to enter:
- Nightclubs or similar venues
- Indoor no-seating events with more than 500 people
- Outdoor no-seating events with more than 4,000 people
- Any event with more than 10,000 people, including sport
PHW has started publishing data on the rollout of the vaccine booster programme, with 61% of NHS staff and 58.1% of care home workers having received a third jab.
The health minister said the booster rollout was "going according to schedule but we are seeing if there's anything we can do to increase the pace on that".