Great Orme goat round-up considered after one killed by car
- Published
Officials are considering a further round-up of a town's famous goats after one strayed from its home and was killed by a car.
The goats in Llandudno, Conwy county, achieved notoriety after taking over the town during Covid lockdowns.
Most of the goats have returned to the Great Orme or been rounded up, but a four stayed in Llandudno.
Last week one of this group of males had to be put down by the RSPCA after being hit by a car.
Conwy council said it was monitoring the goats' movements and has put up warning signs near the area where the accident took place on Colwyn Road, near Penrhyn Hill.
A council spokeswoman said: "There is a small group of three goats wandering around the Little Orme, Penrhyn Hill and Craigside areas.
"We're monitoring the situation - if they don't return through their own instincts, we are looking at options to take them back to the Great Orme."
As well as being a fixture of the town, the wild herd is used by the Royal Welsh to choose its regimental goat.
Fusilier Shenkin IV, recruited in March 2018, actually gave the Army the slip at the first time of asking before being captured so he could begin training ahead of official duties.