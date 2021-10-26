Anglesey child kidnap gang sentences review concludes
- Published
The sentences of gang of six people jailed for conspiring to abduct a child on Anglesey will not be referred to the Court of Appeal.
The group of "vigilantes" were jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court for between four and 17 years for the knife-point abduction in November last year.
The Attorney General's office had been considering whether the sentences were unduly lenient.
"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met," it said.
Anke Hill, 51, of Holyhead, Anglesey, snatched the child, who was returning home from school, as Wilfred Wong, 56, of Camden, London, held a knife to the foster carer's throat.
Hill was jailed for 14 years and five months and Wong was given a 17-year jail sentence.
Four others were jailed for helping the conspiracy.
Janet Stevenson, 67, and her husband Edward Stevenson, 69, of Crawley, West Sussex, were jailed for 15 and eight years respectively for playing an "essential" role, including hiring the getaway car.
Jane Going-Hill, 60, and Kristine Ellis-Petley, 58, both of Holyhead, were each jailed for four years having acted as lookouts on bridges from Anglesey to the mainland to spot any police activity.
The defendants said they believed they were saving the child from satanic ritual abuse, but a police investigation had already concluded there had been no such abuse.
They were caught more than 200 miles from Anglesey, on the M1 in Northamptonshire.
During sentencing last month, Judge Nicola Jones said the group had acted as "vigilantes".
Under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme, members of the public can ask the Attorney General to examine sentences handed down by crown courts in Wales and England within 28 days.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said the Solicitor General was "appalled by this case and wishes to express his sympathies to the victim".
"After careful consideration the Solicitor General has concluded that this case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal.
"A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence."