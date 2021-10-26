Wales weather warning as heavy rain forecast
Heavy rain is expected across large parts of Wales on Thursday and Friday.
The Met Office said up to 60mm (2.3in) was forecast, with up to 120mm (4.7mm) on higher ground, while Snowdonia could see up to 160mm (6.3in).
The warning covers Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys and Swansea.
The Met Office said "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely" along with disruption to travel.
"Outbreaks of heavy rain are expected to become persistent for periods causing impacts during Thursday and Friday," it said.