Wrexham 'buzzing' as owners Reynolds and McElhenney watch game
Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners' first appearance at a game has left the town "absolutely buzzing", a pub landlord has said.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched Wrexham at Maidenhead United's York Road, where the side lost 3-2.
The pair completed their takeover of the club in February.
Pub landlord Wayne Jones said it was "pretty impressive" to see the stars watching in Maidenhead on a wet, cold Tuesday night.
After the match, Reynolds shared pictures from the National League game on his Instagram account, writing: "Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever, ever."
Wrexham brought plenty of drama, fighting back to 2-2 after having a player sent off, but a final Maidenhead goal deprived them of a fairy tale ending.
'My wife would probably faint'
Mr Jones, who runs the Turf Hotel in Wrexham, next to the football club's Racecourse ground, said it was "surreal" to see pictures of the actors at the game.
"It's brilliant, the whole town is absolutely buzzing, if I'm honest. People keep phoning and asking if I've seen them," he said.
"I'd love them to call in for a beer. My wife will probably faint, I would imagine, if Ryan Reynolds walks through the door."
Mr Jones said the actors would be coming to his pub to film the promotion for their access-all-areas documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, on Thursday.
The Turf Hotel was where Wrexham AFC was first formed in 1864, he said.
'Crash course in supporting Wrexham'
Mr Jones said the game against Maidenhead had given the stars "a crash course in what supporting Wrexham is all about".
"It wouldn't have been the Wrexham way if we had turned up and walloped them 7-0 last night," he said.
"If they didn't know what to expect, they certainly do now."
But he added "a lot of fans are a little bit disgruntled" about the club's performance.
The actors were accompanied by a crew filming their documentary.
"As nice as it is to have them, we need to remember that we're a football team and we need to focus on the points," Jones said.
"We need to get the football right first."
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson had been told beforehand that the Reynolds and McElhenney would be at the game, but neither he nor the players met with the pair ahead of the game.
He said: "They flew in and they were trying to keep a low profile but I imagine it's fairly difficult to be low-profile, and they let us get on with it.
"We look forward to meeting them later in the week."