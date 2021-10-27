Eric Clapton guitar given to Welsh friend goes to auction
A guitar given to Welsh singer Dave Edmunds by Eric Clapton is expected to sell for as much as £363,000 ($500,000) when it goes to auction.
The guitarist, nicknamed God by fans, gave it to Cardiff-born Edmunds when he visited the Cream legend at his Surrey home in 1976.
The instrument, a 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic, was played by Clapton at Derek and the Dominos' first gig.
That was at the Lyceum Theatre, in London, on 14 June, 1970.
The sale includes a signed letter of provenance from Edmunds which reveals Clapton was planning to give him a Gibson J-200, but chose the Martin when the J-200 could not be found.
Los Angeles auction house Julien's said on its website: "Clapton can be seen in numerous photos backstage at the Lyceum playing this guitar in preparation for the first live performance of his new band, Derek and the Dominos, a name chosen only moments before taking the stage that night with fellow musicians Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle, Jim Gordon, and Dave Mason."
The group recorded some of Clapton's most famous songs, including Bell Bottom Blues and Layla.
Both were inspired by Clapton's then unrequited love for Pattie Boyd, wife of friend and Beatles guitarist, George Harrison.
Julien's said: "Clapton can also be seen with the guitar while touring with his previous group Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, performing the song Poor Elijah - Tribute to Johnson live on BBC television, and between various gigs while on the road."
In June 2020, the auction house sold a guitar played by Nirvana vocalist Kurt Cobain for $6m (£4.9m).
Martin Nolan, who will handling bids at the auction house, said: "It is not like you are buying a signed CD. Something like this is really iconic and people can relate to it.
"Something like this guitar, this is a really important guitar. It's an early guitar with lots of history."
The instrument will go under the hammer at New York's Hard Rock Cafe on November 19-20.
A sheet of handwritten draft lyrics to 1970 hit Layla is also up for grabs, with an estimate of £22,000-£36,000 ($30,000-£50,000).
Also on sale will be about 1,000 things once owned and used by The Beatles, Elvis, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.