Gower: Woman, 56, found in sea off Langland Bay dies
- Published
A 56-year-old woman pulled from the sea in a critical condition has died.
South Wales Police were called to Langland Bay, on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, on Wednesday morning after reports of a body in the water.
She was airlifted to hospital but was later declared dead. Lifeboats and coastguard also attended.
The force said there were no suspicious circumstances. Next of kin are being informed, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.