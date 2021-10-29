National Action co-founder Alex Davies denies membership after ban
- Published
A co-founder of the neo-Nazi group National Action has denied being a member after the group was banned.
Alex Davies, 27, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of membership of an outlawed organisation between 17 December 2016 and 27 September 2017.
The defendant, of Uplands, Swansea, who is on bail, appeared before Judge Mark Dennis at the Old Bailey in London by video link.
He is due to face a four-week trial from 19 April next year.
Judge Dennis set a further hearing for 20 December.