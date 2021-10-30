Haverfordwest: River Cleddau search for 'people in distress'
A river search is under way following reports of "people in distress in the water", police have said.
Quay Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, has been cordoned off as police, firefighters, Coastguard and ambulance crews have been called to the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked people to avoid the area.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were in attendance at the River Cleddau.
There is a flood alert on rivers in the western Cleddau catchment area following heavy rain on Friday.
The Met Office has issued a warning for more heavy rain across south Wales on Sunday.
It comes after a landslide closed a road in Gwynedd following torrential rain.
The Severn rail tunnel between Wales and England was forced to close on Friday evening due to flooding.