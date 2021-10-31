Pontrhydyfen crash: Passenger, 22, dies, drivers injured
A 22-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Neath Port Talbot.
The crash happened at about 19:30 BST on Saturday on the B4287 at Efail Fach, Pontrhydyfen.
South Wales Police said the man who died was a passenger in a green Mazda MX-5. The 27-year-old driver of that car was seriously injured.
The driver of a red Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction was taken to hospital. Two other people in the Fiesta were unhurt.
Police closed the road for several hours to investigate the crash, and officers are appealing for information.
