Treorchy Chinese takeaway death: Man admits killing but denies murder
- Published
A man has admitted strangling a 16-year-old girl to death at her family's Chinese takeaway, but denies murder.
Wenjing Lin died at the Blue Sky Chinese takeaway in Ynyswen, near Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 March.
Merthyr Tydfil crown court heard Chun Xu, 32, has denied murdering the high school student, but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He also denies attempting to murder her stepfather Yongquan Jiang.
However, Mr Xu admitted attacking 38-year-old Mr Jiang with two knives, but denied intending to kill him or cause serious harm.
A jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard when questioned by a psychologist about his fitness to be questioned by police, Mr Xu said: "I didn't mean to hurt the little girl. I wanted revenge on her mother.
"She upset me on many times and didn't listen to what I say."
Prosecutor Michael Jones QC told the court that Mr Xu cut his own throat after the attack.
The jury heard an hour before Wenjing was killed, Mr Xu had Googled: "can fingerprints be destroyed by fire".
Mr Xu was a heavy gambler and owed Wenjing's family about £14,000, the court heard.
Although they were not blood relations, he was described as being seen as like a nephew to Wenjing's mother Meifang Xu, but there had been disagreements between their families.
In December 2020, the family entrusted Mr Xu with £20,000 that he said he would send back to China for them to pay a friend who had loaned them money to start their business in the UK.
However, Mr Xu only sent some of the money back and gambled away £14,000, which he had then begun paying back.
On 4 March, the jury heard that Mr Xu travelled from the Pontypridd area where he was living and working in a different Chinese restaurant.
He brought with him one of the knives used in the attack on Mr Jiang.
The court heard he asked for no one to be told about his visit, in which he ate with the family and stayed the night.
The following morning Wenjing was getting ready for school and messaging friends on Snapchat.
Mr Jones told the court she sent her last message just before 09:30 GMT and did not respond to messages after that because "she had by now been killed by the defendant".
Later around 11:00, Mr Jiang heard someone pacing around downstairs and found Mr Xu who asked him into the basement for a cigarette and to get some fish from the freezer, the court heard.
The jury was told that as Mr Jiang opened the freezer, Mr Xu attacked him with two knives, stabbing him in the neck and body.
During the struggle, Mr Jiang asked Mr Xu why he was attacking him, to which he replied: "Money, money, money", the court heard.
Ms Xu then came down the basement stairs and saw the two fighting. She tried to ring a friend, and Mr Xu bit her.
Mr Jiang managed to get back onto the ground floor where he found his stepdaughter lifeless on a black mat by the takeaway counter.
Despite attempts made by the emergency services, she could not be revived.
The jury was told that the defendant was found in the kitchen with a self-inflicted injury to his throat, which was later treated at University Hospital of Wales.
Mr Jones described how £900 was found in Xu's pockets, as well as Wenjing's mobile phone and keys.
When he was interviewed by police, he gave no explanation for his actions.
Mr Jones told the jury "we do not accept he had no intention to kill or cause serious harm".
The trial continues.