Barmouth A496 crash: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Gwynedd.
The 27-year-old was a passenger in a blue VW Golf that crashed just before 20:15 GMT on Sunday.
The single-car crash happened at temporary traffic lights along Glandwr Straight on the A496 near Barmouth.
The woman, from the Barmouth area, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but has since been transferred to a hospital in Stoke.
North Wales Police has appealed for information.
Sgt Emlyn Hughes added: "A woman has sustained serious, life threatening injuries and we urgently need to find out what happened."
