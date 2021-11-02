Anger over poo escaping from manhole near Capel Curig
Human poo will be allowed to continue escaping from a manhole cover and run down a main road into a stream.
It has been coming from the manhole at a lay-by on the A5 at Capel Curig, Conwy county, when there is heavy rain.
The sewage stream carries used toilet paper to farm fields and into the Afon Llugwy, a tributary of the River Conwy.
However, Welsh Water said it has no plans to fix the problem caused by narrow pipes in a sewage system dating back to Victorian times.
Councillors said it has been an issue for nearly 20 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We've reported it and reported it to Dwr Cymru [Welsh Water], and all they say is 'it's only a hamlet' and 'we don't get enough reports coming in to go to the top of the list to be actioned'," said councillor Liz Roberts.
"We are told they are Victorian drains, so they fill up very quickly.
"But the main sewer that comes down into the village is nine inches wide but goes into a six-inch pipe heading to the treatment works, and they know that is what the problem is.
"The sewage raises the lid off the manhole. It is disgusting. There are lumps of poo all over the place, and you can see it in the field as well."
Community Gethin Davies added: "Obviously there is a health risk, and it's very unsightly having toilet paper and raw sewage lying around at a popular lay-by, and we are worried about the health side as well as it flows into a ditch and into the stream."
Welsh Water said it understood concerns raised and confirmed it was linked to heavy rain.
But a spokeswoman added: "As we operate a vast network of over 36,000km of sewers - which is enough to stretch to Australia and back - we have to prioritise our investment and work with other agencies to support those areas most at risk of flooding.
"This includes those areas where the local sewer networks get overwhelmed by extreme weather and flooding enters the homes of customers.
"As a result, while we do not have plans to undertake any work on the system in Capel Curig in the short term, we will keep this situation under review."