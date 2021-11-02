Llandudno's pier pavilion sold after 25 years of disuse
The site of Llandudno pier pavilion, which has been derelict for a quarter of a century, has been sold.
The Tir Prince Leisure Group, which owns the grade II listed pier alongside are the new owners.
Plans to develop the site into flats and restaurants were submitted and approved by Conwy council in 2016.
But the application was "called in" by the Welsh government for further scrutiny.
The Victorian pavilion has hosted numerous Conservative party conferences, and was visited by prime ministers Winston Churchill and Edward Heath.
It is also said to be where Margaret Thatcher decided to take up politics during a visit in 1948.
But it has been empty since a fire in February 1994.
As a result of Tir Prince Leisure Group's purchase, the pier and pavilion will be under the same ownership for the first time in more than 40 years.
New owner Adam Williams said he was "delighted" to announce its purchase following negotiations with the current owners over recent months.
"Given the close proximity to The Pier and the fact that, until 1980, they were in the same ownership and formed part of the same parcel of land, it was an easy and straightforward decision to make the purchase having had many worthwhile meetings with the Pavilion owner.
'Hard work starts now'
"Tir Prince Leisure Group hopes that the acquisition of this site will enable us to secure the long term future of Llandudno Pier and Llandudno as the jewel in the crown of North Wales tourism by enhancing and improving our current offering and ensuring that the site can continue to be enjoyed by many future generations."
"In many ways the hard work starts now but we are confident that we can do something extremely worthwhile with the site and further announcements will follow in due course," he added.
Tir Prince Leisure Group also operates the Tir Prince horse racing track and amusement arcades in Towyn near Rhyl.