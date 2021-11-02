Haverfordwest: Tributes to paddleboarders who died in river
Tributes have been paid to three people who died while paddleboarding in a Welsh river at the weekend.
They have now been named as Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontarddulais, Swansea, and Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Neath Port Talbot.
A woman also remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
They had been part of a group of nine on an excursion exploring the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on Saturday.
A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but had no injuries.
The family of Miss Rogers, a deputy store manager at a supermarket, said: "Morgan was a beautiful, kind and loving soul, beloved by all who have been touched by her warm smile and her caring personality.
"Morgan was never happier than when she was in the outdoors doing what she loved and spending time with her family.
"She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all those she has known along the way. Morgan will always be in our hearts and our memories. We will miss her dearly."
Morgan was described as "the best that she could be". Her family added she would be missed by her mother, father, Rhys, Harry, Holly and Katy".
The family of Nicola Wheatley, a mother, said they were "devastated by our loss", adding: "Nicola was a beautiful, caring, considerate and funny person. She was amazing in every way.
"She has left a void in our lives that will never be filled."
She worked for the Cardiff and Vale health board as a specialist in poisons information, providing advice to healthcare professionals managing poisoned patients.
A statement from colleagues described her as a "gifted and dedicated scientist" who made significant contributions to the field of toxicology and presented her work at an international level.
"She will be remembered for her calm, friendly and totally professional manner - even when faced with the most difficult of cases," they said.
"Through her lovely personality, Nikki made many friends during her time in public service and will be sorely missed by her friends and colleagues."
One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O'Dwyer died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.
The family of Mr O'Dwyer said he "gave his life to save others", describing him as a "devoted husband, father, son and brother".
"He devoted his life to contributing to society in his many adventures in raising money for different causes," his family said.
"Paul was a water baby. His passion for the water started with Aberavon lifeguards from an early age.
"His sporting prowess extended to many different sports. He was an Army surfing champion, British Army seven-a-side rugby team member, Aberavon Green Stars rugby player, ski instructor and completed multiple times in British and Welsh Three Peaks events."
The group were from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot.
Ms Mckinven said she had pulled out of the morning paddle because she was concerned about the weather conditions.
In a statement read outside Haverfordwest Police Station, Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees, of Dyfed-Powys Police, revealed the nine people got into difficulties after reaching the weir near Quay Street.
He said the force first received reports of people in difficulty at about 09:00 BST on Saturday, and a significant rescue operation followed.
He added the exact circumstances are now being "thoroughly investigated".
Det Ch Insp Rees said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones, and of the injured person, adding: "Paddleboarding is a growing leisure pursuit and we would encourage those engaging in the activity to ensure they understand the weather conditions and water conditions at a particular location where they may be enjoying that sport."