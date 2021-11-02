Treorchy Chinese takeaway: Stabbed stepdad found teen 'lifeless'
- Published
A man broke down as he told a jury of the moment he found the "lifeless" body of his stepdaughter shortly after he had been repeatedly stabbed.
Yongquan Jiang said 16-year-old Wenjing Lin was "purple" when he found her by the counter of the Blue Sky Takeaway in Treherbert, near Treorchy, in March.
Chun Xu denies murdering the teenager and the attempted murder of Mr Jiang.
But he admits killing Wenjing and the unlawful wounding of Mr Jiang.
Mr Jiang, 38, described in detail how Mr Xu, 32, attacked him, after asking him to get some fish from a freezer in the basement.
"He was using two knives and stabbing me. I was struggling with him," said Mr Jiang, speaking with the help of interpreter at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
"I asked him, 'what is wrong with you today?'"
He was stabbed in the neck, face and in the side of his torso, with 10 separate injuries.
Mr Jiang said the floor had become slippery because he was bleeding so much.
"He was very fierce and it seemed he was going to kill," said Mr Jiang.
The court heard that his wife phoned the police and told him to go and open the door for the ambulance.
As he went upstairs, he discovered his stepdaughter.
Mr Jiang said that in September 2020 Mr Xu had visited the takeaway with his brother-in-law and collected £30,000 as Mr Xu ran a "money changing business".
The sum was supposed to go to friends in China but, as time went on, it became clear that only £16,000 had been paid.
Jurors were told that Mr Xu went to the takeaway to repay some of the money he owed the couple and the family had eaten together.
On Monday, the trial heard that an hour before Wenjing was killed, Mr Xu, who was a heavy gambler, had used a search engine to ask "can fingerprints be destroyed by fire?"
The trial continues.