Climate change protesters and sports fans set for Cardiff
More than 100,000 people are expected in the capital as climate change protesters and sports fans descend on the city.
Campaigners will march in Cardiff and other UK cities for a global day of climate crisis action as leaders meet at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Wales' rugby team host South Africa at the Principality Stadium while Cardiff City host Huddersfield in the football.
People are advised to leave plenty of time and wear face masks in busy areas.
Climate change activists will also march in Swansea, Bangor, Llangollen and Holyhead while the Cardiff demonstration will finish in a rally outside the Senedd.
Why are climate protesters marching?
The 200 countries at the COP26 conference were asked cut emissions by 2030 and to keep global warming to 1.5C to avoid a climate catastrophe - before reaching net zero in 2050.
"More people than ever now realise behaviour change is only part of the solution as we can only ever make changes within the capitalist systems and infrastructure we are given," said Cardiff demonstration organiser Clare James.
"We know that COP26 is unlikely to deliver the solutions we need, so we're encouraging everyone to join us and demand a system change for future generations, because it's what we do together once COP26 is over that will be more important."
The demonstration in Cardiff will begin outside City Hall at noon before hearing speeches from campaigners outside the Welsh Parliament building in Cardiff Bay later.
Wales' future generations commissioner Sophie Howe said while "we have seen solid actions from governments, there's a lot more we need to do".
"Please don't underestimate the power of your actions," she said in a message to activists.
"It is the power of citizens from across the world who are scrutinising their governments and holding them to account.
"Working together to make sure we're holding policy makers to account, I believe there is a real chance in Wales that we can and will say we're acting today for a better tomorrow."
Where else will there be marches?
Cardiff, Glasgow, London and 14 other UK cities are to march for "just and fair solutions" to the crisis as the United Nations climate talks continue in Scotland.
Across Wales, rallies are expected in Bangor, Llangollen, Newtown, Pontypridd, Swansea and Ruthin while there will be a tiny forest planting day in Caerphilly.
The march in Bangor starts from the city's pier at 13:30 GMT and will include a range of speakers, including scientists and campaigners from Friends of the Earth Cymru and Bangor and Conwy Extinction Rebellion.
"The impacts of runaway climate change are almost too awful to contemplate, and the people who will be worst hit are typically those who have done the least to cause the problem," organisers said.
What's the impact of sporting events and protests?
The protests and sports events could have an impact on local infrastructure - and in Cardiff, some roads immediately around the Principality Stadium are shut at 07:00 ahead of the Wales rugby international.
There is a full Cardiff city centre road closure from 13:30 until 20:30 around the game which kicks off at 17:30.
'Social distancing on trains not possible'
Public transport operators have warned trains and busses are expected to be busier than normal and Transport for Wales has warned social distancing "is not going to be possible on the majority of match-day" trains.
Face coverings are mandatory on public transport in Wales - unless you are exempt - to help prevent the spread of Covid while Welsh Rugby Union bosses have warned fans they must also wear masks inside the Principality Stadium.
TfW has promised "additional capacity" on their busiest routes into Cardiff on Saturday with "all available carriages in service".
But added: "Social distancing is not going to be possible on the majority of match-day services and we would urge customers to take this into account.
"We have measures in place to keep passengers safe including hand sanitiser at stations, enhanced cleaning regimes on trains and stations and queuing systems to control the flow of people into stations and onto trains.
"It is vital customers allow plenty of time to get into Cardiff prior to kick-off and familiarise themselves with the post-event queuing systems."
Covid rates in Wales?
After last Saturday's Wales rugby game in Cardiff, the health minister said she was concerned what "Christmas will look like if we see the kind of scenes that we saw in Cardiff on the weekend everywhere in Wales".
Eluned Morgan told the Senedd on Tuesday that if rates continue to go up then Covid passes will be required for pubs and restaurants.
It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford warned scrapped Covid restrictions could be brought back in at the Welsh government's next review on 19 November so people could have a "normal" Christmas.
"What I'm very reluctant to do is to go into the Christmas period with rates so high without any kind of forward plan," Ms Morgan said.
Although infection rates are falling, Wales has the UK's highest Covid case rate but coronavirus hospital admissions remain relatively low. However, there are 73 Covid patients in critical care beds and these are the highest levels since February.