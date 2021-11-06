Remembrance Sunday: 'Don't erase' ethnic minorities
A musician has said it is important that ethnic minorities who served in the military are not "erased" from Remembrance Sunday events.
Ify Iwobi will play the piano at the Annual Festival of Remembrance at St David's Hall, Cardiff, on Saturday.
Organisers spotted her when she worked with campaigner Patti Flynn.
Ms Iwobi said: "Remembrance is acknowledging the important work of all people... whether that's servicemen and women, lawyers or doctors."
She added: "It is just everyone acknowledging what they have done in history.
"It's very important that I get involved in the recognition of ethnic minority servicemen and women because it's a point in history that has to be marked and is social cause that I feel strongly myself as a black musician who has had opportunities.
"Many people were swept under the bridge."
The armed service spotted Ms Iwobi during her work with Cardiff-born Patti Flynn, who ran a successful 26-year campaign for a memorial to black and ethnic minority soldiers who died in conflict after losing her father and brothers in World War Two.
She said: "It's a huge honour and I am so grateful to the Royal Armed Forces for even thinking of me."
During this year's commemorations, Ms Iwobi will also be remembering her uncle, Maj Phillip Iwobi, who was a commander in the Nigerian military and died last year.
"He served in the army for 40 years and he did so much and again he's an ethnic minority service man, who deserves to be recognised."
At Saturday's event, Ms Iwobi will perform Flying High, which she composed at university.