Warning issued over fake police officer bank card fraud calls
A man pretending to be police officer has been calling people about card fraud, a police force has warned.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer, sometimes calling himself PC or DC Lawrence.
It said the man was contacting people, telling them their bank or credit card had been used fraudulently.
The force has asked people not to share personal information and to report any suspicious calls.
Dyfed-Powys Police also said the man, apparently from the London area, had been asking that residents call a number he provided to obtain a crime reference number.
Officers issued the following advice to anybody who receives a suspicious calls of this nature.
- Make a note of the callers details, including name, rank, collar number and station
- Note any contact details from caller display
- Block the number that called you
- End the call and say you will contact the police directly to confirm the caller's identity
- Ring a family member before you make your next phone call, to make sure the line has disconnected from the initial caller
- If anyone calls at your address following this suspected fraudster, call 999
The force also advised people not to hand out any personal or financial details or money and not to engage in conversation with the suspected fraudster.