Climate change: Nightmare of life in the shadow of landslide coal tip
By Chloe Blissett
BBC Wales young reporter
- Published
Growing up in the shadow of Wales' industrial past, for years Ann Davies, 68, thought nothing of living close to a former coal tip.
Then last year she was looking out of her window when heavy rain sent 60,000 tonnes of rubble tumbling from the tip in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"I don't feel very safe, you don't know what lies beneath," said Ann, who is frightened whenever it rains.
Welsh and UK governments disagree over funding to pay for safety of the tips.
A recent study prompted by the landslide identified 2,456 disused tips in Wales, with 327 in higher risk categories, meaning they pose a threat to life or property.
The coal tips pepper the landscape around the south Wales valleys.
Seventy are in Caerphilly, 64 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 59 in Merthyr Tydfil, 42 in Bridgend, 35 in Neath Port Talbot, 16 in Blaenau Gwent and eight in Swansea.
Recent landslides have led many to draw comparisons to the Aberfan disaster of 1966, where an avalanche of coal waste slid down a mountainside after a period of heavy rainfall.
Within minutes the village was covered in 40,000 cubic metres of debris. A total of 144 lives were lost, 116 of them were children.
'It was green... then it was a nightmare'
Ann was looking out of her living room window when she saw thousands of tonnes of rubble start to fall from the tip. She felt "very scared" as she saw the coal tip "tumbling down" just opposite her house.
"I lived with it over there, but it was green, but then all of a sudden there were sinkholes and the slurry coming down," she said.
The landslip has turned every rainfall into a nightmare. She now fears a tragedy similar to Aberfan may happen again.
Luckily, the rubble from the Tylorstown landslide fell into an unoccupied ravine below.
However she fears the community may not be so lucky again.
This was just one of several landslides to occur as a result of Storm Dennis in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Rhondda Member of the Senedd (MS) Buffy Williams said people living close to the tips had fears about landslips on their minds "all the time".
'Quite frightening'
"If you live near one of those tips you'd be continuously looking out your window to see if there's movement out there," she said.
Lydia Godden, 23, lives in another former mining town, Merthyr Tydfil. She said the number of coal tips near her home was very concerning.
She said any slips that could occur "are just quite frightening."
"I think it's surprising to see how many are in the local area," she added. "To think that there are so many that pose a risk to communities."
"Now we need and we just want to see an action plan really of what's going to be done, how are these tips going to be made safe. It needs to become a part of the public's awareness."
Why is the risk increasing of coal tip collapses?
Heavy rainfall and flooding are the main causes.
The annual rainfall in Wales has increased as a result of climate change.
Coal tips are primarily composed of stone and other discarded material from mining operations. This material is stacked up on top of each other, and combined to form a coal tip.
However, when these deposits reach a certain angle, they can become susceptible to destabilisation when subject to triggering factors such as increased rain.
South Wales' heavy mining history has left it with many left over coal tips. The terrain largely consists of many steep-sided valleys. Such conditions make these tips more susceptible to collapse when exposed to heavy rainfall.
Geologist Dr Jamie Price says "Both more prolonged and more intense rainfall events will heighten the risk of coal tip collapses"
"Increases in the moisture content of the coal tips and increases in groundwater level in general can affect the stability of these coal tips and could induce failure and collapsing of the coal tips."
Ms Williams has called for some of the coal tips to be removed entirely, while others to be monitored constantly.
'More than adequately funded'
"We need the funding to do that job properly, and at the moment, the UK government to say and they're not going to be supplying us with any funding to support this project."
The Welsh government has called on its UK counterpart to "take responsibility" for the public's safety and the environmental impacts of the coal industry.
But a UK government spokesperson said: "In 2020, to help with the unforeseen impact of Storm Dennis, we provided £31m of additional funding to the Welsh government, of which £9m was to repair vulnerable coal tips. Ultimately, however, the management of coal tips in Wales is a devolved matter and therefore not one the UK government would expect to provide additional funding for.
"The Welsh government is more than adequately funded to manage the costs of devolved responsibilities. In last week's Budget the chancellor announced Barnett-based funding for the Welsh government of £18bn per year, delivering the largest annual funding settlement since devolution over 20 years ago.
"This additional £2.5bn per year means the Welsh government will now receive around £120 per person for every £100 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in England in order to deliver its devolved responsibilities."