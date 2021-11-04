North Wales Police chase car crash referred to watchdog
A crash which happened after a police car chase has been referred to the watchdog.
A North Wales Police car was chasing a vehicle which was involved in a two-car crash in Garden City, Deeside, in the early hours of 31 October.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospital, but the police force has not said how badly they were hurt.
The IOPC has been asked to comment.