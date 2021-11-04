Criccieth: Children aged 12 caught drinking at beach party
- Published
Children as young as 12 were among more than 100 caught drinking and causing problems at a beach party.
North Wales Police officers were sent several times over the weekend, where they found one 16-year-old from Anglesey "dangerously intoxicated".
An ambulance was called, but his parents had to take him to hospital because the service was too busy.
Police have written to schools warning that another party has been arranged for Friday evening.
Alcopops, beer and cider were among drinks confiscated from the beach in Criccieth, Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said: "Our neighbourhood policing team attended several incidents over the weekend in Criccieth where a group of 100-plus young people were drinking alcohol underage and causing anti-social behaviour at a beach party.
"Children as young as 12 years old were found to be drinking alcohol underage."
The police letter to schools added: "We want to protect the children and people in the area."