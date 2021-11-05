COP26: Newgale threatened by climate change-led coastal erosion
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
As world leaders meet in Glasgow to discuss climate change, one community in Wales is already feeling the impact.
Newgale in Pembrokeshire, and the wider St Davids peninsula, are seeing the damage caused by coastal erosion.
In 2014, experts concluded the shingle bank at Newgale was becoming unstable, and would eventually lead to the destruction of the coastal road.
Projections show this section of the A487 will be lost to erosion by 2036 due to the impact of climate change.
The A487, which runs the length of the west coast of Wales, is a vital road link for people travelling to and from Haverfordwest from the peninsula.
Plans have been drawn up to build a new road link, and a preferred route was chosen in 2018.
The proposed new road will stretch from the existing road at Penycwm, across the valley to a new roundabout near Roch, some distance from the coast.
Pembrokeshire council's current estimate puts the cost of the new route at about £19m. The authority has said it needs funding from the Welsh government to finance the build.
In June, deputy climate change minister Lee Waters announced a freeze on all new road projects, pending a review which is not due to be completed until summer 2022.
The council had hoped the new road would be completed by 2025.
'Crucial as an economic highway'
Councillor Cris Tomos, the cabinet member for the environment, said it was vital the Welsh government commits to the new scheme.
"From our calculations, this shingle bank has around 15 years left. It is imperative that we work quickly to move along with this plan," Mr Tomos said.
"This link is crucial as an economic highway to bring visitors and goods to the area."
The Welsh government has provided more than £400,000 for the scheme to date, but is yet to commit to building a new route.
Josh Phillips, chair of Solva community council, said the plans had been earmarked for five years without any tangible work taking place.
"It's vital for public services such as ambulances and the fire services, and providing access to tourism. It's vital. We need action sooner rather than later," he said.
"This is Wales-wide and we need to start looking for the solutions for all our towns and communities along the Welsh coast that will be affected by climate change."
The Welsh government said: "We have provided funding for the Newgale coastal adaptation plan and A487 route diversion over the last few years.
"A roads review panel has been set up to look at whether new roads are the right solutions for transport problems, in line with Llwybr Newydd, the Wales Transport Strategy.
"The panel is expected to produce a full report on current and planned road schemes next summer."