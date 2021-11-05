Immigration officers 'possibly contributed' to a man's death in Newport
Immigration officers' actions could have contributed to the death of an asylum seeker in Newport, an inquest jury has concluded.
Mustafa Dawood, 23, suffered head injuries when he fell from the roof of a car wash while being chased by officers.
He had been working illegally at the Shaftesbury hand car wash in Newport when it was raided in June 2018.
Mr Dawood had fled persecution in his home country of Sudan.
However, his claim for asylum in the UK had been refused by the Home Office.
At an inquest in Newport, jurors concluded that a decision to abandon pursuing Mr Dawood was not "effectively communicated" to all officers.
The jury also found that officers did not move far enough away from him, and that one officer should not have held his baton in a "racked position" over his shoulder while Mr Dawood climbed up the warehouse doors.
Jurors also concluded that officers were not "appropriately trained in pursuit procedures".
The jury decided all of these matters had possibly contributed to Mr Dawood's death.
Coroner Caroline Saunders said she would be writing to the appropriate head of service because she had not heard that changes had been made to the pursuit policy.
Mr Dawood climbed a roof believing he would be arrested
The inquest at Gwent Coroner's Court heard immigration officers had arrived at Albany Trading Estate just after 10:00 GMT on 30 June 2018 following intelligence that foreign nationals were working there illegally.
They chased Mr Dawood, who ran onto the roof of a warehouse, believing he would be arrested.
The officer in charge, Matthew Day, said he called off the pursuit due to concern about Mr Dawood's safety.
However other officers present that day said they did not remember receiving an order to stop.
While running away, Mr Dawood fell through plastic roofing into a locked room below, where he was eventually found with "severe and fatal" head wounds.
'My son was not a thief or a murderer'
Officer Gregory Williams told the court Mr Dawood would not have been arrested and instead would have been told to go home, while the car wash would have been fined.
Mr Williams claimed he would not have been deported, given the current situation in Sudan.
During the week-long inquest, the jury heard Mr Dawood was from the Zaghawa tribe in the Darfur region of western Sudan, a non-Arabic group who face ethnic cleansing by local Arab militia groups.
Mr Dawood's mother, Hameda Hamed Shogar Ahmed, who was present in court throughout the inquest, described how her son found himself in increasing danger in Sudan and fled to the UK in 2015.
She said: "(In Sudan) there is so much killing every day, so many young people are killed or disappeared - that's why our young men have to flee to avoid the same destiny.
"My son was not a thief or a murderer, he was just a young person asking for safety."
Ms Saunders previously told the jury: "Mustafa's asylum status and the actions of the authorities are outside the scope of this inquest."